Gadar 2: Bomb Thrown Outside Patna Theatre During Screening, Staff Of Cinema Hall Bullied

Two unidentified persons threw a bomb outside the premises of Regent Cinema hall in Patna during the screening of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 on Thursday (August 17).

Fortunately, the bomb did not explode and no one was injured. However, it reportedly created ruckus at the cinema hall premises.

Several media reports state that the incident occurred after the alleged persons were involved in verbal spat with the cinema hall authorities. They fled from the spot soon after throwing the bomb.

According to IANS, an FIR has been registered in Pirbahore police station. The CCTV footage of the cinema hall is also given to cops for investigation.

Meanwhile, the theatre owner told Bollywood Hungama that the unidentified persons wanted to black-market the film's tickets.

They reportedly misbehaved with the staff and threw a bomb after they were asked to leave the premises.

https://x.com/bihartakchannel/status/1692188020324135378?s=12&t=X4pkpoZtqnNfmSq7ZWOYFQ

Gadar 2 becomes a roaring success

Gadar 2 hit the big screens on August 11 and it is constantly making headlines for feuds taking place at several cinema halls across the country.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001. While Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel reprises her role of Sakeena in the sequel.

The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur and others in pivotal roles. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer at the box office.