OMG! Bouncers Beat Up People Watching Gadar 2 At Kanpur Theatre For Complaining About Poor Air Conditioning, Video Surfaces

As Gadar 2 continues to rule at the box office, the Sunny Deol film has also managed to make headlines for feuds taking place at several cinema halls. On Wednesday, bouncers at the South X Kanpur cinema hall beat up people watching Gadar 2 for complaining about poor air conditioning.

It all began when several people in the audience complained about poor air conditioning to the cinema hall's management, which led to bouncers stationed at the premises beating them up. A video of the incident has gone viral.

According to a report by Jagran, Mithilesh Gupta, president, of Uttar Pradesh Dal Mill Association, who was at the screening with his family, alleged that after the air conditioning issue was sorted, the bouncers along with the management called his sons outside and thrashed them.

Cops arrived at the scene and tried to pacify the angry mob by assuring appropriate action. The Police Commissionerate of Kanpur also tweeted that a case has been registered under relevant sections and legal action is being taken.

In a similar incident, Gadar 2 screening at a theatre in Noida resulted in an unpleasant experience for moviegoers as the projector at Logix Mall malfunctioned which led to a ruckus. After the situation got out of control, cops were called to intervene before the projector started working. The PVR team apologised for the inconvenience caused and also promised a complete refund to everyone.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Gadar 2 was released on August 11 and locked horns with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

