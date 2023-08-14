Gadar 2 Screening: Ruckus At Noida Theatre After Projector Malfunctions, Cops Called; Video Surfaces |

Gadar 2, a sequel to the blockbuster Sunny Deol starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is weaving its magic across big screens all over the country. As the film continues to break records at the box office, its screening at a theatre in Noida resulted in an unpleasant experience for moviegoers. As per reports, the projector at Logix Mall malfunctioned which led to a ruckus.

As the situation got out of control, cops were called to intervene before the projector started working. The PVR team apologised for the inconvenience caused and also promised a complete refund to everyone. Watch the video below.

Earlier, a shocking incident disrupted the screening of Gadar 2 at Prasad Cinema in Bareilly. A fight between two intoxicated individuals spiralled out of control, causing panic among the audience and resulting in a stampede during the show. The altercation escalated as one of them and his companion retrieved a belt and began attacking the other person, inadvertently injuring nearby audience members as well. By the time police officials arrived at the scene, the accused had fled, leaving authorities to manage the aftermath of the incident.gadar 2

With Rs 135 crore collected in the opening weekend, Gadar 2 has emerged to be the second highest grosser of 2023 to date, the first one being Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which was released in January this year.

Gadar 2 showcases Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena's (Ameesha Patel) legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Talking about the film Sunny Deol said at the trailer launch, ‘’I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and I assure you that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment’’.

Helmed by Anil Sharma Gadar 2 released on August 11 and locked horns with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

