Gadar 2 Backlash: Pakistani Challenges Sunny Deol For A One-On-One Fight Due To THIS Dialogue

Gadar 2, which stars Sunny Deol reprising his iconic character Tara Singh has been ruling the box office ever since its release. The film, which is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) unveiled its trailer in July. While the first installment is remembered for the dialogue, “Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega”, the second edition includes Sunny telling the Pakistani Army commander in the trailer: “Agar Aaj bhi apke desh ke logon ko Bharat waapas jaane ka mauka mile… toh aadha Pakistan khali ho jayega”. This, however, has not gone down well with Pakistani citizens who have criticised the film and Deol.

In a viral video, when a journalist asked Pakistanis about their reaction to the same after the film was released, a citizen said that one Pakistani is equal to a thousand Indian soldiers, and also challenged Sunny Deol to have a one-to-one fight with him.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 shattered records at the weekend and became the second-fastest movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Earlier this month, Sunny and his co-star Ameesha Patel, who plays Sakeena in the film visited Attari-Wagah border in Punjab ahead of the release. It is a border that separates India and Pakistan.

Gadar 2 is set 22 years after the events of the first film which dealt with post-India-Pakistan Partition. The movie kicks off in 1951 and then proceeds to the events leading up to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, also known as the Third Indo-Pak War.

It follows Tara Singh heading back to Pakistan after his son is taken captive by the Pakistan Army, which leads to him going to rescue his son at all costs no matter how many people he has to kill to get there.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film was released on August 11 and clashed with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.