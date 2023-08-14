 Gadar 2 Backlash: Pakistani Challenges Sunny Deol For A One-On-One Fight Due To THIS Dialogue
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGadar 2 Backlash: Pakistani Challenges Sunny Deol For A One-On-One Fight Due To THIS Dialogue

Gadar 2 Backlash: Pakistani Challenges Sunny Deol For A One-On-One Fight Due To THIS Dialogue

Gadar 2 shattered records at the weekend and became the second-fastest movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Gadar 2 Backlash: Pakistani Challenges Sunny Deol For A One-On-One Fight Due To THIS Dialogue |

Gadar 2, which stars Sunny Deol reprising his iconic character Tara Singh has been ruling the box office ever since its release. The film, which is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) unveiled its trailer in July. While the first installment is remembered for the dialogue, “Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega”, the second edition includes Sunny telling the Pakistani Army commander in the trailer: “Agar Aaj bhi apke desh ke logon ko Bharat waapas jaane ka mauka mile… toh aadha Pakistan khali ho jayega”. This, however, has not gone down well with Pakistani citizens who have criticised the film and Deol. 

Read Also
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Surprise Fans At Gadar 2 Screening In Mumbai Theatre
article-image

In a viral video, when a journalist asked Pakistanis about their reaction to the same after the film was released, a citizen said that one Pakistani is equal to a thousand Indian soldiers, and also challenged Sunny Deol to have a one-to-one fight with him. 

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 shattered records at the weekend and became the second-fastest movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club. 

Read Also
Gadar 2 Fans Visit Cinema Halls In Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol’s Film In Rajasthan (WATCH)
article-image

Earlier this month, Sunny and his co-star Ameesha Patel, who plays Sakeena in the film visited Attari-Wagah border in Punjab ahead of the release. It is a border that separates India and Pakistan.

Gadar 2 is set 22 years after the events of the first film which dealt with post-India-Pakistan Partition. The movie kicks off in 1951 and then proceeds to the events leading up to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, also known as the Third Indo-Pak War.

It follows Tara Singh heading back to Pakistan after his son is taken captive by the Pakistan Army, which leads to him going to rescue his son at all costs no matter how many people he has to kill to get there.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film was released on August 11 and clashed with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. 

Read Also
UP News: Man Beaten With Belt As Fight Breaks Out During Gadar 2 Screening At A Theatre In Bareilly,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gadar 2 Screening: Ruckus At Noida Theatre After Projector Malfunctions, Cops Called; Video Surfaces

Gadar 2 Screening: Ruckus At Noida Theatre After Projector Malfunctions, Cops Called; Video Surfaces

Aditi Rao Hydari Drops Adorable Selfie With 'Homie' Siddharth Amid Dating Rumours

Aditi Rao Hydari Drops Adorable Selfie With 'Homie' Siddharth Amid Dating Rumours

Gadar 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection Is More Than OMG 2's Total Earnings So Far

Gadar 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection Is More Than OMG 2's Total Earnings So Far

Watch: Priyanka Chopra In Tears As Nick Jonas Performs At New York Concert

Watch: Priyanka Chopra In Tears As Nick Jonas Performs At New York Concert

Gadar 2 Backlash: Pakistani Challenges Sunny Deol For A One-On-One Fight Due To THIS Dialogue

Gadar 2 Backlash: Pakistani Challenges Sunny Deol For A One-On-One Fight Due To THIS Dialogue