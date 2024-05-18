VIDEO: Jamie Lever Leaves Celebs In Splits With Spot-On Mimicry Of Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi Character Alamzeb

Actress-comedianne, and daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever, is known for her hilarious reels on Instagram. She often receives praise for spot-on mimicry of several Bollywood celebs, including Asha Bhosle, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Farah Khan. Now, Jamie has posted a fun video and brutally trolled actress Sharmin Segal for her 'expressionless' performance in uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

In the reel, Jamie is seen mocking Sharmin's performance and dialogues and it only gets amusing every second. "After effects of #heeramandi #ekbaardekhlijiye," she captioned the video. "I'm Sharmin-da," she added.

Soon after she shared the video, several Instagram users as well as celebrities lauded her for the on-point mimicry of Sharmin's Heeramandi character Alamzeb.

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth wrote, "OMG 🤣🤣🤣🤣Bang On."

Other actresses like Sonam Bajwa, Delnaaz Irani, Sunayna Fozdaar and Niti Taylor also dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section of Jamie's post.

"I think you had more expression than her… at least your head was moving with every dialogue delivery," a user commented.

Another wrote, "hahahha hahaha better than the whole Series 👏 😂 Itni acting poori series main bhi nhi thi."

Sharmin Segal trolled for her performance in Heeramandi

Sharmin has been at the receiving end of criticism ever since Heeramandi released on OTT. Viewers slammed her for not being at par with the other actresses in the show.

After the show's release, netizens also cried 'nepotism' for Sharmin, given the fact that she is Bhansali's niece. The actress was even trolled under her social media posts, so much so that she had to turn off the comments.

It may be noted that Sharmin's Heeramandi co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Indresh Malik, Taha Shah Badussha and Shekhar Suman defended her in their respective interviews.

However, Sharmin herself, and even Bhansali, are yet to address the criticism.