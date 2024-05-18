 Rabb Se Hai Dua's Yesha Rughani Believes In Keeping Herself Away From Social Media, Says, 'Just Use It For Professional Purposes' (Exclusive)
Yesha Rughani, currently helming Zee TV's show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua,' recently spoke to us about not being very active on social media platforms and what she likes doing instead of the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

Yesha Rughani, currently winning hearts with her performance in Zee TV's show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua,' got in an exclusive conversation with us and spoke about the reason behind keeping a safe distance from various social media platforms.

article-image

Talking about the same, the Rabb Se Hai Dua actress says,"Honestly speaking, I don't want to spend too much time on social media rather I pay attention to doing creative activities. I try to involve myself in spending time with my loved ones, attending some painting sessions, searching for some new ideas for my business and learning new things. I believe in exploring new things and keeping my craft evolved with differential activities"

When asked whether she is completely away from social media, the actress replies,"Nowadays, the world is truly ruled by social media, and it’s a part and parcel of business, so I just try to operate in a way that caters to the professional requirements. I am a low-profile person and don’t let social media invade my personal space and affect my mental health. Most of the time I am not even aware of what is happening around on social media, my team just keeps a tap on it and gives me an update."

On the workfront, Yesha’s portrayal of Ibaadat in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' is undoubtedly touching hearts. Starting her acting journey with 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey' and continuing to showcase her skills in 'Muskaan' and 'Hero Gayab Mode', Yesha has proven her prowess in diverse roles. Her appearance in 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' on Star Plus added another layer of depth to her acting repertoire.

article-image

