Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Shalu Shreya says, 'I wanted to work with Prateek Sharma since Beyhadh'

Shalu Shreya is known for acting in shows like Qubool Hai (2012), Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se (2013), Piya Rangrezz (2015) and Agnifera (2017). She is currently seen as Mumtaz in Rabb Se Hai Dua on ZEE TV, which is being produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

The actress likes the title Rabb Se Hai Dua as it makes one feel like praying or as if someone is in a prayer. Opening up about what she likes most about her role, she says, “My character’s name is Mumtaz. It means exalted and distinguished. It has a very beautiful meaning of its own. As a person she is very chirpy, friendly, and impromptu as a person. The name Mumtaz also reminds me of Taj Mahal and the stories around it.”

When asked about the story, she shares, “It is a wonderful story and has many twists and turns. I really liked the approach and how every character has been etched. I was very excited as I am working after five years. So, this show is just like a light in the darkness for me!”

The dialogues in the show are in Urdu and the actress is loving it. “Urdu is a very beautiful language. It smells like gulkand. I always feel connected to this language because it has so much tehzeeb in it and I was always fond of this flavour. I watch Pakistani shows because I really love how they speak! So, it wasn’t that difficult for me,” she explains.

The TV industry has evolved over the years. The actress agrees and adds, “Change is the only constant and is always good. But I have just one problem with the industry is how artists get stereotyped. I don’t think it will change and it feels super sick. An actor can perform any kind of role, find the soul of the character and create any new avatar.”

About working with Prateek and his team, she states, “I have always heard good things about Studio LSD and since Beyhadh, I always wanted to work with them. I could figure out how talented Prateek is. In fact, I felt wonderful after meeting him on the sets. He is very kind. How he met me and everyone on set left a very beautiful impact of his personality on us. He is a loving soul.”

The actress is currently dating TV actor Aamir Salim Khan and she feels he is her inspiration for acting. “He is my life partner. I always see him in front of me focused on developing his skill homework zone. He is at ease with his craft because he is always doing his riyaaz. He is my guide! I have evolved with him, as an artiste I think I grew with him. He changed my perception about life,” she gushes.

Acting in daily soaps means a lot of hard work and patience. She agrees and adds, “Actually, every work needs a lot of effort, dedication and patience because nothing comes easy in life. I also believe in the same.”

On whether she feels alternate careers are important as there’s a lot of competition in showbiz, Shalu concludes, “Yes, having an alternate career is a better option. However, it depends on the individual’s situation. Otherwise do what you desire and always wanted to do.”