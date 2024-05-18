Samarth Jurel Opts Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Last Minute: Reports

Samarth Jurel who rose to fame with his stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 17 was one of the confirmed contestants for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, looks like fans of the actor will have to wait a little more to see him back onscreen.

According to a recent report in News 18 Sho Sha, Samarth, who was all set to fly to Romania for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, will not be doing so anymore. The report further reveals that the reason behind Samarth opting out of the show last minute is owing to a leg injury. The actor recently suffered a leg injury due to which he has decided to not be a part of the show. A source close to the production states, 'Yes, it is true. Samarth will not be leaving for Romania to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He was finalised as one of the contestants but he has opted out due to a leg injury.''

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are all set to fly down to Romania by the end of May or by the first week of June. Popular faces from the entertainment industry that will be seen participating in the show include Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Karanveer Sharma, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Ashish Mehrotra and other popular names.

Now it will be interesting to see if Samarth joins the show midway as a wild card contestant or if he eventually goes ahead to pick another project.