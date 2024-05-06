Isha Malviya Replies To Samarth Jurel Calling Her An 'Opportunist,': Not Focusing On My Life Backwards

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, who made their relationship official during their stint in Bigg Boss 17, called it quits shortly after the show came to an end. Their breakup was confirmed in the media by Samarth himself. Recently, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Samarth went ahead to make some shocking revelations about his breakup with Isha and also addressed her as an 'opportunist.' Samarth also stated that the actress is attached to ex boyfriend Abhishek Kumar even today.

Well, Isha, who walked for Bombay Times fashion week last evening was quizzed about Samarth's remarks on her by Instant Bollywood. Initially the actress refused to comment on the same, stating that better things are happening in her life and that she does not want to look at whatever has happened in the past. Isha said, ''I think I would not like to talk about it because mere life mein kaafi achi cheezein aarahi hai, so I am focusing on it, not my life backwards.''

However, the actress was probed further about the same, it was then that the actress stated that everyone has their own nature and personality and that she would not like to comment on the said topic. The actress said, ''It's okay, sabka apna nature hai, sabki apni personality hai, so I do not think I would like to comment on this topic.''

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel recently called it quits after being in a relationship for a brief while. The actors met and fell in love with each other on the sets of Udaariyan. Before Samarth, the actress was in a relationship with Abhishek Kumar, who she met on the sets of Udaariyan too.