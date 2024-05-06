 Isha Malviya Replies To Samarth Jurel Calling Her An 'Opportunist,': Not Focusing On My Life Backwards
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIsha Malviya Replies To Samarth Jurel Calling Her An 'Opportunist,': Not Focusing On My Life Backwards

Isha Malviya Replies To Samarth Jurel Calling Her An 'Opportunist,': Not Focusing On My Life Backwards

Samarth Jurel, in a recent interview went ahead to call ex girlfriend Isha Malviya an opportunist. Isha was recently quizzed about the same and the actress has now reacted.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, who made their relationship official during their stint in Bigg Boss 17, called it quits shortly after the show came to an end. Their breakup was confirmed in the media by Samarth himself. Recently, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Samarth went ahead to make some shocking revelations about his breakup with Isha and also addressed her as an 'opportunist.' Samarth also stated that the actress is attached to ex boyfriend Abhishek Kumar even today.

Read Also
Samarth Jurel On Break Up With Isha Malviya: 'She's Still Attached To Abhishek Kumar, I Was Just...
article-image

Well, Isha, who walked for Bombay Times fashion week last evening was quizzed about Samarth's remarks on her by Instant Bollywood. Initially the actress refused to comment on the same, stating that better things are happening in her life and that she does not want to look at whatever has happened in the past. Isha said, ''I think I would not like to talk about it because mere life mein kaafi achi cheezein aarahi hai, so I am focusing on it, not my life backwards.''

However, the actress was probed further about the same, it was then that the actress stated that everyone has their own nature and personality and that she would not like to comment on the said topic. The actress said, ''It's okay, sabka apna nature hai, sabki apni personality hai, so I do not think I would like to comment on this topic.''

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel recently called it quits after being in a relationship for a brief while. The actors met and fell in love with each other on the sets of Udaariyan. Before Samarth, the actress was in a relationship with Abhishek Kumar, who she met on the sets of Udaariyan too.

Read Also
Here's What Isha Malviya Has To Say About Munawar Faruqui And Abhishek Kumar's Bet On Her Breakup...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Isha Malviya Replies To Samarth Jurel Calling Her An 'Opportunist,': Not Focusing On My Life...

Isha Malviya Replies To Samarth Jurel Calling Her An 'Opportunist,': Not Focusing On My Life...

Abhishek Bachchan On Returning To Housefull Franchise: 'This Is Going To Be A Lot Of Fun'

Abhishek Bachchan On Returning To Housefull Franchise: 'This Is Going To Be A Lot Of Fun'

Anupamaa Upcoming Episode: Anupamaa To Become An Entrepreneur Post Winning Superstar Chef

Anupamaa Upcoming Episode: Anupamaa To Become An Entrepreneur Post Winning Superstar Chef

'He Made It Awkward': Sanjay Leela Bhansali Moves Richa Chadha Away, Pulls Sharmin Segal Closer At...

'He Made It Awkward': Sanjay Leela Bhansali Moves Richa Chadha Away, Pulls Sharmin Segal Closer At...

Video: Rakhi Sawant Claims Ambanis Gifted Her ₹50 Crore Diamond Ring, Says 'Sushmita Sen Se Bhi...

Video: Rakhi Sawant Claims Ambanis Gifted Her ₹50 Crore Diamond Ring, Says 'Sushmita Sen Se Bhi...