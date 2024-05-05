Samarth Jurel On Break Up With Isha Malviya: 'She's Still Attached To Abhishek Kumar, I Was Just An Attraction'

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya, who made their relationship official during their time together in Bigg Boss 17 recently parted ways. While the actors had initially refrained from talking on the same, Samarth recently confirmed the news of their breakup and revealed that the duo has parted ways.

In her recent interviews, Isha had mentioned that the two of them were unable to come on the same page and hence, they decided to part ways mutually. However, this did not go well with Samarth and the Bigg Boss 17 fame bashed Isha for her comments. Speaking to Instant Bollywood of the same, Samarth revealed that there was nothing mutual between the two of them when they decided to part ways and that it was him who left Isha and not the other way round. Samarth said, ''Maine news clear ki thi media mein because the follow unfollow news was going around for quite some time. And, Maine usko chhod tha, aur wo ye bol rahi hai k nahi pasand aaya toh chhod dia.''

Further, the Maitree fame spoke about what did Isha's mother tell him about her and said that she had earlier told him that Isha gets attracted to anyone who looks good. Samarth said, ''Uski mom khud bolti thi mujhe, ye iska sirf attraction hai, isko koi bhi pasand aajata hai, isko teen din mein koi bhi pasand aajata hai, sirf dekhne mein acha hona chaiye.''

Talking about Isha's feelings for Abhishek, the actor states that Isha still has an attachment with ex boyfriend Abhishek as he was her first boyfriend. Samarth also states that Isha was just attracted to him. The actor says, ''Abhishek ke sath bolte hai na ki, pehla pyaar jo hota hai, jo uska pehla boyfriend tha, usse attachment tha aur I think ke abhi bhi hai, dikhti hai mujhe bhi. I think main apne aap ko attraction mein count karunga, she saw me just as an attraction.''

On the work front, while Samarth and Abhishek are prepping for their upcoming stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Isha Malviya was last seen in a music video opposite Parth Samthaan.