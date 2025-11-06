Bhumi Pednekar & Aditya Thackeray Clicked Together At A Restaurant In Mumbai; Here's Why The Two Met - Watch Video

Actress Bhumi Pednekar and politician Aditya Thackeray were clicked together at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, on Tuesday evening. Their pictures and videos went viral on social media, and netizens started wondering why the two were there together at the same venue.

Bhumi and Aditya were accompanied by some other people as well. So, it was clearly not a date night as many people are speculating on social media.

Why Bhumi Pednekar Met Aditya Thackeray?

Well, according to various social media posts, Bhumi had hosted a dinner for YGL (Young Global Leaders) members Aditya Thackeray and Christer Kjos. In the picture below, we can see three of them posing together along with some other friends.

Bhumi, who is a climate warrior, is a member of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Young Global Leaders (YGL) community. In September this year, she became the first Indian actress to attend the Young Global Leaders Summit 2025, which took place in Geneva. It was a proud moment for all her fans.

Bhumi Pednekar Movies

Bhumi was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which was released earlier this year. But, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

She currently has a movie with Imran Khan lined up, which will reportedly premiere on Netflix in early 2026. The film will mark Imran's comeback to acting after a gap of more than 10 years. His last release was Katti Batti, which had hit the big screens in 2015.