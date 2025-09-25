Bhumi Pednekar Reveals How She Faces Online Trolls, Especially Against Women: 'I Don't Wake Up With Courage...'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar opened up about the challenges of facing trolling and online negativity, especially when women are targeted, sharing that while people have become accustomed to 'trolling and bullying,' it becomes harder when women are at the receiving end.

Bhumi Pednekar Reveals How She Faces Online Trolls

Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2025, Bhumi said, "Trolling, bullying, whatever you call it, we're used to it. But when women are targeted, I don't always know how to deal with it. I don't wake up with courage; I find it within myself because I don't have another option. I know I'm going to survive this. I have too much drive and ambition in me."

She added that living in a world dominated by social media brings constant noise and opinions. Her lows in life have taught her more than her highs, showing her that she is far more resilient than she ever thought.

Bhumi Pednekar On Dum Laga Ke Haisha Impact

Bhumi also talked about the impact of her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, explaining how it changed the course of her life, saying it was the film that truly made a difference.. "I started my journey as a teenager at Yash Raj, with big dreams and aspirations of becoming a heroine in the film industry. Back then, I was someone seeking opportunities and acceptance. Today, I find myself seeking purpose and impact; that's how I've evolved as a person."

Bhumi Pednekar Work Front

The actress was last seen in the Netflix show The Royals, playing the role of Sophia Kanmani Shekhar opposite Ishaan Khatter, Vihaan Samat, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, and Nora Fatehi. The makers have also announced a second season of the show, though a release date is yet to be revealed.

Next, the actress her highly anticipated web series Daldal, where she plays the role of a fierce cop, Rita Ferreira. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.