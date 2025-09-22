 Bhumi Pednekar Seeks Blessings At Jammu Temple On Navratri Day 1 (PHOTOS)
Actress Bhumi Pednekar began the first day of Navratri on a spiritual note by visiting Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Temple in Jammu. Sharing photos, the 36-year-old actress wrote on Monday, "On the first day of Navratri…may the divine blessings of Maa Kali bring strength, energy, and new successes into your life."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in the Netflix show The Royals playing the role of Sophia Kanmani Shekhar opposite Ishaan Khatter, began the first day of Navratri today, September 22, on a spiritual note by visiting a temple.

Bhumi Pednekar Visits Jammu Temple On Navratri Day 1

On Monday, the 36-year-old actress shared photos from her visit to Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Temple in Jammu. In her caption, she wrote, "On the first day of Navratri, from the sacred Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Darbar in Jammu, may the divine blessings of Maa Kali bring strength, energy, and new successes into your life."

In the photos, Bhumi was seen dressed in a navy blue co-ord set paired with a red dupatta.

Bhumi Pednekar Water Brand

The actress recently launched her own premium water brand, Backbay, a natural Himalayan mineral water, in collaboration with her sister, Samiksha Pednekar.

Talking about the brand, she told CNBC-TV18, "It is our own facility in Himachal. We have put up our own plant and we are very proud of it. And, our workforce is led by women because that’s just the kind of value system we wanted to inculcate within our brand. Our capacity is 45,000 boxes a day. We have a large capacity. Our packaging is specifically called Gable Top Paper packaging. We have also gone a step further and our cap is actually a bio cap."

Bhumi Pednekar Work Front

On the work front, the actress her highly anticipated web series Daldal, where she plays the role of a fierce cop, Rita Ferreira.

The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

