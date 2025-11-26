120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Farhan Akhtar's War Film Surges Ahead Of Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy

Farhan Akhtar's war film 120 Bahadur and Riteish Deshmukh's adult comedy Mastiii 4 are going head-to-head at the box office after their clash on Friday, November 21. On Day 1, Mastiii 4 led slightly with Rs 2.50 crore, while 120 Bahadur earned Rs 2.35 crore. Although both films continue to compete closely for box-office revenue, by Day 5, the war drama has surged ahead of Mastiii 4.

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, 120 Bahadur has earned Rs 13 crore so far, and the film recorded an overall 13.43% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, November 25. On Day 5, the film's Hindi (2D) occupancy stood at 6.22% for morning shows, 11.22% for afternoon shows, 13.96% for evening shows, and 22.31% for night shows.

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5

While Mastiii 4 has earned Rs 11.70 crore, the film recorded an overall 13.33% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. On Day 5, Mastiii 4’s Hindi (2D) occupancy stood at 7.12% for morning shows, 11.64% for afternoon shows, 13.06% for evening shows, and 21.50% for night shows.

About 120 Bahadur

The film features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar Singh. 120 Bahadur is inspired by the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

120 Bahadur also features Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan. The war drama is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai.

About Mastiii 4

Mastiii 4 stars Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead, along with Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi. The film also features cameos by Genelia D’Souza, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri.

It marks the fourth instalment of the popular adult comedy franchise, which began with Masti (2004), followed by Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016).