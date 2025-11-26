 120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Farhan Akhtar's War Film Surges Ahead Of Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Farhan Akhtar's War Film Surges Ahead Of Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Farhan Akhtar's War Film Surges Ahead Of Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur and Riteish Deshmukh's Mastiii 4 clashed on November 21, with Mastiii 4 leading on Day 1. By Day 5, 120 Bahadur surged ahead, earning Rs 13 crore with 13.43% occupancy, while Mastiii 4 collected Rs 11.70 crore with 13.33% occupancy. Both films show steady Day 5 performances across morning to night shows.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
article-image

Farhan Akhtar's war film 120 Bahadur and Riteish Deshmukh's adult comedy Mastiii 4 are going head-to-head at the box office after their clash on Friday, November 21. On Day 1, Mastiii 4 led slightly with Rs 2.50 crore, while 120 Bahadur earned Rs 2.35 crore. Although both films continue to compete closely for box-office revenue, by Day 5, the war drama has surged ahead of Mastiii 4.

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, 120 Bahadur has earned Rs 13 crore so far, and the film recorded an overall 13.43% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, November 25. On Day 5, the film's Hindi (2D) occupancy stood at 6.22% for morning shows, 11.22% for afternoon shows, 13.96% for evening shows, and 22.31% for night shows.

Read Also
120 Bahadur Review: Farhan Akhtar's Sincere Attempt To Recreate History Finds Itself At Crossroads...
article-image

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5

FPJ Shorts
Critical Minerals Recycling Scheme Worth ₹1,500-Crore Sees Companies Plunging In For Registrations
Critical Minerals Recycling Scheme Worth ₹1,500-Crore Sees Companies Plunging In For Registrations
26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Pay Floral Tributes To Martyrs Who Fought Terrorists; Video
26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Pay Floral Tributes To Martyrs Who Fought Terrorists; Video
Digital Engineering Firm Xoriant Seizes Latvia-Based TestDevLab, Former Scaling Up With 28 Offices In India
Digital Engineering Firm Xoriant Seizes Latvia-Based TestDevLab, Former Scaling Up With 28 Offices In India
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Approves The Sculpting Of Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure, Will Jump-Start Cutting Down Costs
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Approves The Sculpting Of Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure, Will Jump-Start Cutting Down Costs

While Mastiii 4 has earned Rs 11.70 crore, the film recorded an overall 13.33% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. On Day 5, Mastiii 4’s Hindi (2D) occupancy stood at 7.12% for morning shows, 11.64% for afternoon shows, 13.06% for evening shows, and 21.50% for night shows.

About 120 Bahadur

The film features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar Singh. 120 Bahadur is inspired by the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

120 Bahadur also features Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan. The war drama is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai.

Read Also
Mastiii 4 Review: Not Vulgar Or Cheap, Just A Bland & Boring Film With No Laughter At All
article-image

About Mastiii 4

Mastiii 4 stars Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead, along with Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi. The film also features cameos by Genelia D’Souza, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri.

It marks the fourth instalment of the popular adult comedy franchise, which began with Masti (2004), followed by Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arjun Rampal Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

Arjun Rampal Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Farhan Akhtar's War Film Surges Ahead Of...

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Farhan Akhtar's War Film Surges Ahead Of...

FPJ Exclusive: Randhir Ranjan Roy On Bringing ‘Kaneez’ To Stage — A Musical Saga Of Love,...

FPJ Exclusive: Randhir Ranjan Roy On Bringing ‘Kaneez’ To Stage — A Musical Saga Of Love,...

Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert Drama: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie Gets Into A Physical...

Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert Drama: Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie Gets Into A Physical...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 25: Mihir Gets Shocked After Knowing About...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 25: Mihir Gets Shocked After Knowing About...