Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 25: Mihir Gets Shocked After Knowing About Noina & Raman's Wedding

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 25: Today's episode starts with Vallabh Bhai coming to Shanti Niketan and discussing office work with Mihir. Noina's sister Suchu calls Mihir and says that Noina is very upset and he should come and talk to her. But, Mihir says he can't come. Tulsi starts talking to Vallabh Bhai about work and asks if everything is fine in the office. Vallabh Bhai reveals it to Tulsi that while the work is going fine, Noina and Mihir have decided not to work together, and Noina is going back to the US.

Mihir and Pari decide to go to a jewellery shop for shopping, and Mihir also tells Tulsi to join them, but she says that she has some work, and will join them later. Pari tells Tulsi that it is okay if she doesn't come.

In the jewellery shop, Mihir and Pari see Raman buying jewellery for his future wife, and they both start thinking which girl has agreed to get married to him. Raman is misbehaving with sales girl, so Mihir interrupts him. A small argument takes place between them.

Later, Pari comes to Mihir and says that she is going out of the showroom as she wants to talk to Ranvijay and there's no network inside. She tells Mihir that she has selected the items she wants, so he can pay for it. After paying the bill, when Mihir is leaving the showroom, he bumps into Noina, and they both get surprised seeing each other.

Noina goes inside the showroom and asks for a mangalsutra, and Mihir wonders why she is buying a mangalsutra. Later, Raman comes and it is revealed that Noina is getting married to him. Mihir gets shocked to know about Noina and Raman's wedding.

At Noina's house, his sister is also shocked to know that Noina is getting married to Raman. But, Noina says that it is all her plan as she wants to make Mihir jealous, as according to her Mihir can't see her with any other man. Noina tells Suchu that Mihir is not someone who believes in raat gayi baat gayi. Mitali overhears their conversation, and thinks that Mihir and Noina are having an affair.

Mitali and Pari are talking to each other after a workout session, and the former tells the latter about Mihir and Noina's affair. Pari gets shocked after hearing about it.

Meanwhile, Tulsi is getting ready for her dinner date with Mihir. She tells Mihir to wear a different suit, but he tells her that even though they are going for a dinner outside, issues between them won't be solved. While they are leaving for dinner, Pari comes home, and she is shocked to see Mihir and Tulsi walking hand in hand.

On the way to the restaurant, Tulsi tries to create a romantic moment between her and Mihir, and make the atmosphere light. However, Mihir is not interested and looks upset.

Meanwhile, Angad goes to a restaurant to ask for her a job. Tulsi and Mihir reach the same restaurant for their dinner date. Tulsi orders spicy food for her and Mihir.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.