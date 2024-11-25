Arjun Rampal Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | November 25, 2024
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who has acted in over 40 films, will celebrate his 52nd birthday on Tuesday, November 26. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Rock On!! is a musical film in which Arjun Rampal played a guitarist named Joe who tries to prove his worth as a musician. He received the National Film Award for this film in the category of Best Supporting Actor
Crakk is an action film in which the actor played the role of antagonist, Dev. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar
Housefull is a comedy film in which the actor played the role of a possessive brother (Major Krishna Rao) of Sandy (Deepika Padukone ). It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Om Shanti Om is a romantic film in which Arjun Rampal played the role of an antagonist, Mukesh Mehra. It is available on Netflix
Darna Zaroori Hai is an anthology horror film in which he played the role of a photographer who dies in an accident. It is available on SonyLIV
Don is an action thriller film in which the actor played the role of an IT consultant who avenges his wife's death. It is available on Netflix
Moksha was released in 2001 in which the actor played the role of a reformer who aspires to fight against societal issues. It is available on ZEE5
