Gurucharan Singh's TMKOC Co-Star Jennifer Mistry On His Return After 25 Days: 'Should Have Informed Before Leaving'

Gurucharan Singh, who was known for playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was missing for 25 days; however, on Friday, the actor returned to his residence in Delhi.

Soon after Gurucharan returned home, he was interrogated by Delhi Police officials, after which it was discovered that he had left home to be on a religious journey.

Gurucharan's TMKOC co-star Jennifer Mistry, who played his on-screen wife, reacted to the news of his return and told News 18, “That is a good news. He was missing for almost a month now. Everyone was worried, from his parents to fans," she added.

Further, Jennifer said that she knew he would come back. She added, "I also had a feeling that he must be out on some spiritual journey. He is a very spiritual person. I am happy this is the case and there is no trouble. I am sure his parents must be relieved now."

When asked if it was careless on his part to go without informing his family, she said that even she is into spirituality and when there’s a spiritual calling, one can feel it.

"You cannot think of anything else at that time. You feel like, ‘duniyadaari chod ke saadhu ban gaye’. I also feel the same sometimes but because I have a husband and a daughter, I have responsibility," said the actress.

Jennifer said that Gurucharan should have informed his family before leaving. "But we don’t know what his state of mind must be then,” she concluded.