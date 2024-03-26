TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Wins Sexual Harassment Case Against Asit Modi, Says Producer Owes Her ₹30 Lakh

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who is best known for playing the role of Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has won the sexual harassment case she had filed against the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi. The actress revealed that he has to pay Rs. 5 lakh as compensation.

She filed an FIR against him last year after she quit the show. Jennifer told ETimes that Asit owes her Rs 30 lakh. “Asit Kumar Modi has been ordered to pay me my due amount and an additional compensation for deliberately withholding my payment, totaling around Rs 25-30 lakh. An extra Rs 5 lakh is imposed on Mr. Modi for harassment. The verdict was out on 15th Feb 2024, but I was asked not to share it in the media."

She revealed that the verdict to the case was out on February 15, however, she was asked to not disclose it to the media.

Jennifer added that she does not feel that she has received proper justice yet. "It's been over 40 days, and I still haven't received my due amount. Despite proving Mr. Modi guilty of sexual harassment, no punishment has been given to all three accused. Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj weren't included in the verdict, which disappoints me. The local committee ordered my due amount, which I deserve. This verdict clears that my case was not fabricated, and I wasn't seeking cheap publicity. While I'm glad my harassment was recognized, I don't feel I've received proper justice yet," she said.

The actress added that the compensation is small, which may inspire others to commit similar crimes. She said, "Despite numerous visits to the police station with my husband, leaving my 10-year-old daughter alone at home, no charge sheet has been filed even after almost 10 months since the FIR was registered on 19 June."