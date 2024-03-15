 Munmun Dutta Says 'Not Pregnant, Not Married' After Denying Engagement With Raj Anadkat: 'If I Marry A Younger Man..
Munmun Dutta was rumoured to be dating her TMKOC co-star Raj Anadkat.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
A few days ago, reports stated that Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and Raj Anadkat, who was seen as Tipendra Jethalal Gada, aka Tapu, got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in Vadodara, Gujarat. However, the two actors denied the news.

On Friday, March 15, Munmun took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she is 'not engaged, not married, not pregnant,' days after she refuted the engagement rumours.

The actress said, “Funny how FAKE news spread like wildfire and keeps coming back like a boomerang. Putting things straight again! Not Engaged. Not Married. Not Pregnant."

Munmun wrote. “Also, IF and WHEN I do marry, Whether a younger man or an older one I shall do it PROUDLY. Honey! That’s my Bengali genes. Always proud and brave. Joi Maa Durga."

“Not gonna be putting my energy to fake things anymore. Moving on to better things in life. God is kind and Life is beautiful," concluded Dutta.

Earlier, News 18 reported that the couple's engagement took place just a few days back and both the families have accepted their relationship and were also present at the ceremony.

The source further added, “They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now.”

