 Raj Anadkat Denies Engagement Rumours With TMKOC's Munmun Dutta: 'False & Baseless'
Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta's dating rumours surfaced in 2021.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
Earlier today, it was reported that Raj Anadkat, who was last seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, got engaged to his co-star Munmun Dutta in a private ceremony in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Just a while ago, on March 13, Raj reacted to the engagement rumours with Munmun. Taking to his Instagram story, he said, "Hello everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false & baseless. Team Raj Anadkat."

Munmun also dismissed engagement rumours with Raj and said, "Utterly ridiculous! There's not an ounce of truth to any of this. I refuse to waste my energy and attention on such fake news."

According to News18, Munmun and Raj at a close-knit ceremony.

“They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now,” the source added.

Raj played the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada, aka Tapu and Munmun portrayed Babita Iyer.

Raj, 27, announced his departure from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in December 2022, while Munmun continues playing the role of Babita in the sitcom.

