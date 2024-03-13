Munmun Dutta REACTS To Engagement Rumours With TMKOC Co-Star Raj Anadkat: 'Utterly Ridiculous'

A few years ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, 36, and Raj Anadkat, 27, who portrayed Babita Iyer and Tipendra Jethalal Gada, aka Tapu, respectively, were rumoured to be dating. However, they denied the rumours.

On March 12, News18 reported that Munmun and Raj got engaged in Vadodara, Gujarat, in a private ceremony recently.

Reacting to the engagement rumours, Dutta, in an official statement, said, "Utterly ridiculous! There's not an ounce of truth to any of this. I refuse to waste my energy and attention on such fake news."

The report by News18 further said that the duo's engagement took place just a few days back. Munmun and Raj's families have accepted their relationship and were also present at the ceremony.

“They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now.”

Munmun and Raj have an age difference of 9 years between them.

While Raj took an exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in December 2022. The actress continues playing the role of Babita in the sitcom.