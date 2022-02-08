'I am deeply upset': 'Taarak Mehta...' actor Munmun Dutta aka Babita reacts to reports of her arrest

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta aka Babita has been in headlines for an ongoing case in Haryana's Hansi town, following outrage over a YouTube video she had uploaded a few months ago.

Without knowing the actual meaning of a term, Munmun had used it in the video, only to realise after backlash, that it was a casteist slur. A case was filed against the TV actress and several reports recently suggested that she was arrested by the police.

Reacting to the reports, Munmun said to a leading portal that contrary to the rumours of her being arrested, she just went 'for a regular interrogation' at the Hansi Police Station but was not arrested. She also said that she was given interim bail on Friday.

She further added that the officials at the police station spoke to her for two and half hours about the case and noted down the important points. She clarified that they were 'extremely polite' and 'well behaved' and she cooperated with the police.

Munmun said that she was 'deeply upset with stories' that have been spun around her case, just for headlines. She put out a request to media professionals to not create false narratives around the case and that the clickbait headlines and thumbnails being used are disturbing and unethical.

In May 2021, after she made the casteist slur, Munmun had issued an apology on Instagram. "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word."

She concluded saying, "Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret the same".

Munmun started her career as a model before she ventured into television making her debut with 'Hum Sab Baraati Hai'. The actor gained fame after appearing on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', where she played the role of Babita.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 06:46 PM IST