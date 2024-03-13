Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors Munmun Dutta & Raj Anadkat ENGAGED In Vadodara: Report

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Krishnan Iyer, is reportedly engaged to actor Raj Anadkat who was seen as Jethalal's son Tapu in the sitcom.

According to a report in News 18, the actors got engaged earlier this month in the presence of their family members in Vadodara, Gujarat. "Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony," a source close to the actors informed the news portal.

The source also informed that they were dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in 2017. In fact, everyone on the sets of the show were aware of their relationship.

The actors of the show have always remained tight lipped about their personal lives choosing to focus on their work. The news of Munmun and Raj's relationship was first published in September 2021.

While Raj is 27 years old and Munmun is 9 years older than him. Reportedly, despite the age difference, the two actors are head over heels in love. However, both the actors have remained tightlipped about their relationship.

A couple of years back, their Instagram exchanges had also fueled speculations about a blossoming romantic relationship, however, the talks eventually died down after both the actors denied the rumours.

While Raj had stated that the stories are 'cooked up' and 'fake', Munmun had slammed trolls and media for spreading rumours.

Calling out the media, Munmun had written on Instagram, "To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post 'IMAGINARY' 'MADE UP' articles in people's name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don't stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone's dignity, but are you going to take responsibility for wrecking havoc in their lives?? If no then, you should be ashamed of yourself!!"

"To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are."

"Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED at the cost of YOUR humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA," she added.

Meanwhile, ever since the inception of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun has been playing an integral part. Her character is that of a Bengali woman married to a South Indian man. On the other hand, Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu (Jethalal Gada's son) in 2017 after the latter quit the show.