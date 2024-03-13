What Is The Age Gap Between TMKOC Stars Munmun Dutta & Raj Anadkat?

Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were in for a surprise on Wednesday morning as news about actress Munmun Dutta and actor Raj Anadkat getting engaged surfaced online. While Munmun plays the role of Babita in the sitcom, Raj earlier essayed the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada, aka Tapu, on the show.

According to a report in News18, Munmun and Raj have been in love for several years now, and the two got engaged earlier this month in a hush-hush ceremony in the presence of their family members. The engagement reportedly took place in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Munmun was born on September 28, 1987, in Durgapur, West Bengal, and the 36-year-old has been a part of TMKOC ever since the show's inception in 2008.

On the other hand, Raj was born on November 7, 1996, and at present, he is 27. The actor entered TMKOC as Tapu in 2017, but he quit the show in 2022.

Munmun and Raj have an age difference of 9 years between them. If reports are to be believed, the two have been dating ever since Raj entered TMKOC, but they mutually decided to remain tightlipped about the relationship.

This is not the first time that reports about the two being together have surfaced online. Earlier too, rumours were rife that Munmun and Raj were in a steady relationship, however, both of them had denied it back then.

While Raj had slammed people for writing fake stories about him, Munmun had lashed out at the media for spreading rumours about her personal life without her consent.