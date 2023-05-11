Taarak Mehta actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan accuses producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment, quits show

Television actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and also accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment.

In an interview, Jennifer revealed that Asit Modi made 'sexual advances' towards her many times in the past. Initially, she ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work.

Jennifer said that on her last day on Taarak Mehta sets, March 7 (her marriage anniversary and Holi), she wanted half day leave but the makers made adjustments for everyone except her. Jennifer stated that they adjusted for all the male actors and called it an extremely 'male-chauvinistic place'.

'They said I'm trying to extort money'

On March 24, Jennifer received a notice that she left the shoot and the makers are losing money before of her. On April 4, she replied to them on WhatsApp that she was subjected to sexual harassment. The actress said she sent a draft and they reverted to her saying she was trying to 'extort money' from them.

On April 8, Jennifer sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities.

"They (Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj) tried to forcefully stop me on the sets and were shutting the gates and not allowing me to go out. I sent the complaint mail to authorities a month back but haven’t got any revert. I am sure they must be investigating. I have hired a lawyer and I know I will get justice very soon."

Jennifer: Every person on Taarak Mehta is bonded labourer

"I was quiet for two months and did not tell anyone about this and today also I was not ready to talk because the show has given me everything: name, fame, money and I am very grateful for it. But whatever I have gone through in all these years people should know about it. Every person on Taarak Mehta is a bonded labourer," she added.

Jennifer further said, "Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore."

'I was subjected to humiliation'

Finally, Jennifer admitted that she has left the show and she had shot her last episode on March 6, 2023. "I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj," the actress said in the interview.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running Hindi comedy sitcom that was first aired on July 28, 2008. The show is now in its 15th year with more than 3,500 episodes.

In the last few months several actors have quit the show, including Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat and others.

