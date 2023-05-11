Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi REACTS to Jenifer Mistry's sexual harassment allegations: 'She is trying to defame me'

Hours after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi, accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, the producer has shared an official statement and said that the actress is trying to 'defame' him and the show.

"We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations," Asit Modi said.

'Jennifer lacked discipline on sets'

On the other hand, the direction team of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman said that Jennifer lacked discipline on the sets of the film.

"She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot," they stated.

'Filed complaint against Jennifer'

Project heads Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj, who also received legal notice from Jennifer, accused Jennifer of damaging the property on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

"She regularly misbehaved on the show with the entire team. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities," Jatin Bajaj and Sohil Ramani said.