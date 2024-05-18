 TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After Being Missing For 25 Days; 'Had Gone On A Spiritual Journey,' Says Delhi Police
Gurucharan Singh is well-known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He had left his residence in Delhi on April 22 to catch a flight to Mumbai; however, he did not reach the airport nor did he return home.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 07:50 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh has returned home on Friday, May 17, according to a report in ANI. The TV actor had gone missing on 22nd April. The Police have recorded his statement in the court. According to reports citing the Delhi police, Gurucharan Singh said he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

