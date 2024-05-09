Gurucharan Singh Missing: Cops Say TMKOC Actor Operated 10 Bank Accounts Despite Family Claiming Financial Troubles

Gurucharan Singh |

TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh missing case is in news for quite a long time now. From past 22nd April, the actor has gone missing, and now the latest reveling in the case has shocked us all!

Police sources claim that Gurucharan Singh, who was in dire financial circumstances, regularly used credit cards and kept many bank accounts for financial activities before going missing inexplicably. At the same time as the Delhi Police probe, the Special Cell started looking into the case. Singh, fifty, was scheduled to visit his parents in Delhi before making his way to Mumbai.

According to the sources, Gurucharan kept a number of accounts in spite of his dire financial circumstances. He reportedly took out cash and used credit cards to settle the balance on one card with another. They said that Singh had last taken out Rs 14,000 from an ATM and that no other details were available.

In an interview with BT, Gurucharan's father revealed, “What has happened is very shocking, we don’t know how to deal with it. Hum sab bahut pareshaan hain and are eagerly waiting for some update from the police. Hum uske wapas aane ka intezaar kar rahe hain.”

His father had already complained to the Delhi Police about his son's sudden disappearance after departing for Mumbai. The actor hasn't made it to Mumbai, where he works, or back home despite his best efforts. The fact that his phone is still unusable adds to his family's worries.

After making financial transactions, using credit cards, and keeping various bank accounts, TMKOC star Gurucharan Singh vanishes. As Singh is unable to arrive in Mumbai, Delhi Police launch an investigation after Singh's father and Monaz Mevawalla voice concerns.