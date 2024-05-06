Gurucharan Singh Missing: TMKOC Actor's Father Says 'Hum Pareshaan Hai, Waiting For Police Update'

Gurucharan Singh, who is well-known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing for more than two weeks now.

Recently, the actor's father, Hargit Singh, said that his family is eagerly waiting for an update about his son from the police. “What has happened is very shocking, we don’t know how to deal with it," he told ETimes.

He added, "Hum sab bahut pareshaan hain and are eagerly waiting for some update from the police. Hum uske wapas aane ka intezaar kar rahe hain.”

A day before the actor went missing, he shared a video on his Instagram with his father on the occasion of the latter's birthday. "Very divine birthday father," he captioned the reel.

He had left his residence in Delhi to catch a flight to Mumbai; however, he did not reach the airport nor did he return home.

Talking about the same, one of Gurucharan’s friends, Bhakti Soni, who was supposed to fetch him from Mumbai airport, said that she went to the airport and waited for him, but he did not come.

"I tried calling him, but I couldn’t reach him. So, I thought he cancelled his trip at the last minute. The next day, I got to know that he was not traceable.” Bhakti added, “I am now in touch with Gurucharan’s mother. She calls his friends to know if he has connected with any of us. We hope that the police is able to get some information. We are waiting for him to return," she said.