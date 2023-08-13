UP News: Fight Breaks Down During Gadar 2 Screening At A Theatre In Bareilly, Visuals Surface

In a shocking incident that disrupted the screening of actor Sunny Deol's much-anticipated film 'Gadar 2', chaos unfolded at Prasad Cinema in Bareilly.

A fight between two intoxicated individuals spiralled out of control, causing panic among the audience and resulting in a stampede during the show.

Read Also Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Surprise Fans At Gadar 2 Screening In Mumbai Theatre

FIGHT OCCURS DURING GADAR 2 SCREENINGS, AUDIENCE INJURED

During the last screening of the film at Prasad Talkies in the Kotwali area, a fight erupted between two individuals at 11 pm. The altercation escalated as one of them and his companion retrieved a belt and began attacking the other person, inadvertently injuring nearby audience members as well. The ensuing chaos led to a stampede, adding to the commotion.

By the time police officials arrived at the scene, the accused had fled, leaving authorities to manage the aftermath of the incident.

Kotwal Dharmendra Singh reported that the victim of the assault was also intoxicated and unable to provide coherent details about the confrontation. After a brief interruption, the show was eventually resumed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

FANS GROOVE TO 'MAI NIKLA GADDI LEKE' SONG

Despite this unsettling occurrence, "Gadar 2" made a strong impact upon its release on Friday.

The movie received an enthusiastic response from cinema enthusiasts, who even danced to the iconic song 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' at Amba Cineplex in Shahjahanpur. Videos of the impromptu dance performance have circulated online, highlighting the fervor surrounding the film.

GADAR 2'S RECORD BREAKING START AT THE BO

Directed by Anil Sharma, the creator of the original 'Gadar', the sequel 'Gadar 2' seamlessly continues the narrative from where the 2001 film left off.

This time, the story revolves around Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, and unfolds against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

In terms of box office numbers, 'Gadar 2' marked a triumphant opening, establishing itself as the second highest-grossing opener of 2023, trailing only behind Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

The action-packed Sunny Deol starrer amassed a staggering Rs 40.10 crore on its very first day, solidifying its place as a blockbuster in the making.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)