Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's Film Crushes Akshay Kumar-Starrer With ₹43 Crore

In what could be touted as one of the biggest clashes of the year for Bollywood, Gadar 2 has clearly emerged as the winner, defeating OMG 2 by a thumping margin. The Sunny Deol-starrer has resulted into a rampage at the box office, while Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film is thriving on positive word of mouth.

Gadar 2 marks the return of the iconic jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena, and this time, their son, played by Utkarsh Sharma also has a key role to play in the narrative.

On the other hand, OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, also features Akshay Kumar assuming the role of Lord Shiva for an extended cameo, as opposed to Lord Krishna in the original OMG: Oh My God! of 2012.

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office

Gadar 2 became the second biggest opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as it earned a little over Rs 40 crore on its first day. And as the frenzy refuses to die, the film earned a whopping Rs 43 crore on its second day.

With this, the total has already hit Rs 83 crore, and at this pace, Gadar 2 is sure to breach the Rs 100 crore mark on its third day, which is also the film's first Sunday.

On the other hand, OMG 2 witnessed a humble start with Rs 10.26 crore, however, it got a much-needed boost on its second day as it minted Rs 15.30 crore on Saturday. With that, it has collected a total of Rs 25.56 crore, which is decent for the film, considering the limited number of screens allotted and the 'Adults Only' certificate.

About Gadar 2 and OMG 2

While the original Gadar saw Indian Tara Singh and Pakistani Sakeena fight for their love amid the partition chaos, the second installment is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film also stars Luv Sinha and Simrat Kaur in key roles.

As for OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi is seen locking horns with the administration of his son's school and the entire Indian education system at large, after a video of his masturbating in school premises goes viral. He fights for the need of proper sex education in Indian schools, and that is when Lord Shiva (Akshay) descends to the Earth to help out his prime devotee.