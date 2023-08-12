OMG 2 Ban: 'Slap Or Spit On Akshay Kumar And Get ₹10 Lakh,' Says Hindu Outfit |

As Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2 hit the big screens on Friday, the Rashtriya Hindu Parishan Bharat has announced a reward to anyone who can slap or spit on the Bollywood actor for hurting religious sentiments by portraying Lord Shiva in the film. The outfit also burnt Akshay Kumar's effigies and OMG 2 posters in Agra as a protest demonstration outside theatres.

Govind Parashar, president of Rashtriya Hindu Parishan Bharat told The Print that he was particularly unhappy about Akshay's look with dreadlocks and boots, buying kachoris, and taking a bath in the dirty pond. He stated that it is tarnishing the image of Lord Shiva.

The report further suggests that the outfit has demanded a ban on the film by the censor board and the central government.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 collected Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day at the box office. It locks horns with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which was released on the same day, but managed to mint Rs 40 crore.

OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. It courted controversies for its plot revolving around sex education in Indian schools, which led to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granting it an ‘Adults Only’ Certificate. Directed by Amit Rai, the film follows the story of a common man - a father Kanti Sharan Mudgal (played by Pankaj Tripathi) a family man of faith, who takes on the system to defend his beloved son. Akshay Kumar's character, Lord Shiva guides him through difficult times playing a pivotal role in the film as his mentor.

Billed as a satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 is a much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit OMG- Oh My God! starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar which was a critical and commercial success in 2012.

It is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl, while Chandraprakash Diwedi is the creative producer of the movie.

