Akshay Kumar's Fan From Odisha Dresses Up As Lord Shiva To Watch OMG 2

Fans of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar thronged to cinema halls on Friday to watch his latest film OMG 2. As social media platforms began flooding with reviews of the film that courted controversy for its plot revolving around sex education, a fan of the actor from Odisha decided to dress up as Kumar’s character in the film essaying Lord Shiva to attend a screening.

Check out the viral post below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A day before OMG 2 release, Akshay Kumar shared a small clip that gives out some details about both his character, as well as the tone of the film. The video shows Akshay as Lord Shiva inside a police station where he is telling the officers that he will burn the city if his stuff is not found. In a humorous exchange, he goes on to say that his anger knows no bounds and once he is enraged then it took him 13 days to cool down.

OMG 2 is one of Bollywood's biggest films of August this year alongside Gadar 2. The movie in a surprising twist had earlier been given an A certification by the Censor Board of Film Certification in India, despite the movie not being solely aimed at adults.

OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Sharing his take on the film's certification, Pankaj told PTI, "The film is entertaining, and towards the end it gives you a social message, it is an important message. It revolves around the issues of teenagers and towards the end it talks about sex education." "We know the society will not become progressive or change because of cinema. But at the same time, the film keeps values and belief systems intact in a logical way," he added.

Yami Gautam, who plays a lawyer said the film touches upon the topic of education and those formative years spent in schools. She said the film has been made with good intentions. "This topic (sex education) is important because it is related to children, and it is connected to education and to their future, so it is important that the film reaches the audience," she added.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 hit the big screens on August 11.

Read Also WATCH: New OMG 2 Promo Proves Akshay Kumar Will Play Lord Shiva In Film

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)