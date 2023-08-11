 Video: Akshay Kumar's Fans Pour Milk On OMG 2 Poster At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy
Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film OMG 2 hit the big screens on August 10 and his fans have left no stone unturned to express their excitement. Fans showed their crazy side and did something unexpected in Mumbai on Friday.

A video has surfaced on social media platforms in which fans are seen pouring milk on a huge poster of OMG 2 at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai. They are also seen showering flower petals on the poster and shouting 'Har Har Mahadev'.

Check out the viral video here:

The video has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some praised Akshay and his performance in the film, others slammed the fans for 'wasting milk'.

A user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "These are never the fans. They have been paid to do this like politicians pay workers for coming to rallies."

Another commented, "If you're Akkians So please don't waste milk instead of that give it to someone who need it."

"OMG2 is far better than bhojpuri style Gadar2...Omg2 is a winner..OMG2 will take the lead after weekend," read another comment.

OMG 2 will face a clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Directed by Amit Rai, the film has received 'A' certification by the Censor Board of Film Certification in India. It also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

OMG 2 revolves around the topic of sex education and why is it important to be taught in schools. It is a sequel to 'OMG: Oh my God', which starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay in the lead roles. In the original version, the latter played the role of Lord Krishna.

article-image
