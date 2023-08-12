Gadar 2 Fans Visit Cinema Halls In Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol’s Film In Rajasthan (WATCH) |

Fans thronged to cinema halls on Friday to watch their favourite Bollywood actor Sunny Deol reprise the role of Tara Singh in the recently released Gadar 2. History was repeated once again as moviegoers arrived in trucks and tractors to watch the film in Rajasthan. It is said that the craze was similar in 2001 when Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released.

Watch the video below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The makers hosted a special screening of the film that was attended by several B-town celebs.

Sunny's brother and actor Bobby Deol wished him luck by penning a heartfelt post. Taking to Instagram, Bobby wrote, “Love you Bhaiya. All the best for #Gadar2. In cinema near you on August 11, 2023 … Book your tickets now.”

Sunny's half-sister Esha Deol also gave a special shout-out to him. Taking to Instagram, Esha dropped Sunny’s still from the film and wrote, "Today let’s hear the lion roar… & reach soaring heights. Best wishes @iamsunnydeol.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma and also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. The film is a romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. It mainly revolves around Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

Talking about the film, Sunny Deol earlier said, "Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It's a blessing to be able to bring back one of India's most loved family films. At its heart, the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage, and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)