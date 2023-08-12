Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel & Other Celebs Attend Screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 12, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 finally released in theatres on August 11, Friday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Both Sunny and Ameesha arrived at the special screening dressed up as their characters Tara Singh and Sakeena
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nana Patekar, who has lent his voice to Gadar 2, was seen posing with Sunny Deol
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Luv Sinha, who is a part of Gadar 2, also attended the special screening
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Simrat Kaur looked ravishing in an ivory saree
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Brother Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya attended the screening to support Sunny Deol
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani too marked his presence at the screening of Gadar 2
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actor Darshan Kumar arrived in all-black for the event
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Jackie Shroff attended the event with his usual sapling as a present for the Gadar 2 team
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai too attended Gadar 2 screening
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol, who is set to mark his own Bollywood debut, arrived to support his daddy dearest
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!