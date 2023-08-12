Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel & Other Celebs Attend Screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 12, 2023

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 finally released in theatres on August 11, Friday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both Sunny and Ameesha arrived at the special screening dressed up as their characters Tara Singh and Sakeena

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nana Patekar, who has lent his voice to Gadar 2, was seen posing with Sunny Deol

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Luv Sinha, who is a part of Gadar 2, also attended the special screening

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Simrat Kaur looked ravishing in an ivory saree

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Brother Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya attended the screening to support Sunny Deol

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani too marked his presence at the screening of Gadar 2

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor Darshan Kumar arrived in all-black for the event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Jackie Shroff attended the event with his usual sapling as a present for the Gadar 2 team

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai too attended Gadar 2 screening

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol, who is set to mark his own Bollywood debut, arrived to support his daddy dearest

Photo by Varinder Chawla

