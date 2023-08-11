Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol's Top 5 Box Office Performances

By: Suryaprakash Singh | August 11, 2023
Sunny Deol's much-awaited releae Gadar 2 is finally available in theatres.
As Tara Singh returns to protect his family, viewers can't keep calm & rush to theatres to experience old memories and thrilling new surprises.
As the film opens up with an amazing response, let's have a look at Top 5 box office performances of Sunny Deol
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001): A monumental success, this romantic drama set during the partition of India and Pakistan touched hearts and wallets alike, amassing a staggering Rs. 76.88 crore. Sunny Deol portrayed a Sikh truck driver entangled in a cross-border romance, brilliantly played by Ameesha Patel.
Border (1997): A resounding blockbuster, raking in Rs. 39.46 crore, this war epic etched its place in history. Based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Sunny Deol commanded the screen as an army officer leading his battalion against Pakistani forces.
Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011): With a blend of comedy, this semi-hit charmed audiences and gathered Rs. 55.28 crore. The Deol trio, Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby, wove a tale of cons and honesty. The film celebrated the complexities of family bonds and misadventures.
The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003): Despite its box office flop status, this extravagant espionage thriller, produced on a whopping budget of Rs. 45 crore, showcased Sunny Deol as a spy entangled in love and intrigue. The film's narrative unfolded against a backdrop of terrorism, with Preity Zinta as his partner in chaos.
Indian (2001): Revolving around a fight against corruption and terrorism, this action-packed hit garnered Rs. 24.22 crore. Sunny Deol's portrayal of an honest cop, supported by Shilpa Shetty and Rahul Dev, illuminated the screens with his unwavering commitment to justice.
Thanks For Reading!