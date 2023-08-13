Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Surprise Fans At Gadar 2 Screening In Mumbai Theatre

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has created a rampage at the box office as it has minted Rs 83 crore in just 2 days

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On Saturday evening, Sunny Deol, along with brother Bobby Deol, surprised fans as they paid a visit to a theatre in Mumbai after a show of Gadar 2 ended

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both Sunny and Bobby were met with a thunderous applause from the ecstatic fans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sunny was even seen thanking the fans for their love and support

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The two interacted with the people present in the theatre before zooming off

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They were mobbed by people who had gathered outside the theatre

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sunny and Bobby also attended a special screening of Gadar 2 hosted by their half-sister Esha Deol

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The two brothers stole the show with their bromance and their joy on the film's success was evident

Photo by Varinder Chawla

