Independence Day 2023: Actors Who Played Freedom Fighters On Screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 12, 2023
Vicky Kaushal played the role of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in his latest film 'Sardar Udham'
Aamir Khan essayed the role of Mangal Pandey in the 2005 film 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising'
Kangana Ranaut was seen as Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi in the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'
Ajay Devgn played the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh
Sonu Sood played Bhagat Singh in 'Shaheed E Azam'
Bobby Deol was also seen as Bhagat Singh in the film '23rd March 1931: Shaheed'
Rajkummar Rao played Subhash Chandra Bose in the historical drama 'Bose: Dead/Alive'
Amol Parashar also made the life of Bhagat Singh memorable on screen with the film 'Sardar Udham'
Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal played the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the film 'Sardar'which released in 1994
Thanks For Reading!