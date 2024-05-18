 'You Are Everything A Girl Needs To Be,' Says Kushal Tandon As He Wishes Rumored Girlfriend Shivangi Joshi On Her Birthday
Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi were loved for their chemistry in Sony TV's show 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.' The actors are rumored to be in a steady relationship however, both of them have maintained a tight lip on the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have been making headlines ever since their stint together on their show 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.' The actors are rumored to be in a serious relationship for quite some time now, however, both Shivangi and Kushal have refrained from commenting on the same.

article-image

Well, Shivangi Joshi, who is celebrating her birthday today got the most special wish by rumored boyfriend Kushal Tandon. Kushal's birthday wish for the actress have sparked relationship rumors all over again. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with Shivangi and penned a heartfelt note for the actress, hoping to celebrate 'many more birthdays with her.' Kushal heaped praises on Shivangi and went ahead to state that she is everything a girl needs to be. Shivangi too, reacting to Kushal's birthday wish for her dropped a few emoticons on the post.

The actor writes, ''Happy Birthday my gorgeous, Today, I celebrate you and the incredible person you are. You are so kind , you are so gentle , you are so caring , you are so funny , you are every thing a girl needs to be , and I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Cheers to many more birthdays together, creating beautiful memories ❤''

article-image

While both Shivangi and Kushal have not confirmed their relationship status as of now, the actors recently made headlines after being spotted together in Thailand for a boxing match.

article-image

'You Are Everything A Girl Needs To Be,' Says Kushal Tandon As He Wishes Rumored Girlfriend Shivangi Joshi On Her Birthday

