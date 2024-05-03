Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon RUBBISH Reports Of Engagement: 'Media Walon, Aapke Source Kaun Hai?'

A day after it was reported that popular television actors and Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka co-stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are planning to get engaged, the duo quashed the rumours. While Shivangi shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story, Kushal slammed media portals for publishing reports without verifying.

On Friday (May 3), Kushal took to his Instagram story and shared a picture in which he is seen working out in the gym. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Yaar media wallloooo ek baat batao, meri engagement horiiii hain, or muje he nahi pataaaa? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisa kaiseee karlethee hoon aap log, at least thori tho authentication news ki rakhaaa karoo mere bhai log? Ye aapkeee source hain kaun (sic)."

On the other hand, Shivangi's note read, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew."

Kushal and Shivangi's sizzling chemistry in Barsatein has been loved by the audience. News of their offscreen love story too has been making noise for quite some time now.

On Thursday (May 2), a report in News18 claimed that Kushal and Shivangi have been in a steady relationship for quite some time and the couple is very serious about each other. The report further stated that they might get engaged soon.

The report added that both Shivangi and Kushal believe in keeping things to themselves and will open up on their relationship when they feel the time is right.

Shivangi and Kushal essayed the characters of Aradhana and Reyansh in Barsatein. The show was produced by Ektaa Kapoor.