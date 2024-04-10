Kushal Tandon Drops A Comment On Rumored Girlfriend Shivangi Joshi's Video, Fans React

Needless to say, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi shared a phenomenal chemistry in their show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. While the show went ahead to be a rage soley owing to the chemistry between the two, rumors of the duo being in a relationship have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now.

Shivangi Joshi, who enjoys a massive social media presence took to her Instagram handle to drop a dance video today. While her comments section was filled with compliments and love by her fans, one comment that caught the eyes of the actress' followers was that of her Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka costar Kushal Tandon. Heaping praises on the actress, Kushal went ahead to call her a 'Cutie,' as he commented on her video. And in no time, Kushal's comment was bombarded by replies from fans of both the actors.

One user wrote, 'Shivangi Ka Kushal,' Another wrote, 'Kushal ki premika.' A user remarked, 'But you hate cute word, ab kya hogaya,' Another said, 'He is the biggest supporter and fan of his girl.'

While Shivangi and Kushal have never confirmed their relationship, fans of both the actors have been shipping the duo together ever since their stint in Sony TV's show Barsatein.