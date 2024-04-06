 Shivangi Joshi Gives A Glimpse Of Her Spirtual Sojourn To Kashi; See PHOTOS
Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of her spiritual trip to Kashi.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
article-image

Shivangi Joshi, a familiar face in the entertainment industry, gained prominence through her portrayal of Naira in Star Plus' beloved series, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai." Currently, she has embarked on a spiritual journey to Varanasi with her family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivangi shared glimpses of her experience attending the magnificent Ganga aarti alongside her brother. Clad in a pastel green chikankari kurta paired with white pants, she exuded grace as she posed for a picture yesterday.

article-image

Today, she treated her followers to a boomerang directly from the spiritual heartland of Lord Shiva, Kashi. In the boomerang, Shivangi adorned a sandalwood tilak on her forehead, looking charming in a yellow salwar suit.

article-image

Since the conclusion of her show 'Barsatein,' Shivangi has been on a spiritual journey with her family. Earlier, she visited the Jagannath Puri temple in Puri, Odisha, where she shared captivating pictures from her trip, showcasing her elegance in a yellow silk saree.

article-image

On the professional front, Shivangi was last seen in Balaji Telefilms' production 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' on Sony TV, starring opposite Kushal Tandon. Her performance in the show, along with her chemistry with Kushal Tandon, received much acclaim and love from the audience.

