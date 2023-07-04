Shivangi Joshi Reveals Why She Said Yes To The TV Show 'Barsatein — Mausam Pyaar Ka'

Pic: Instagram/Shivangi Joshi

Known for her turn as Naira in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi is back on the small with another interesting offering. She will be seen opposite Kushal Tandon in Barsatein — Mausam Pyaar Ka on Sony TV, which premieres on July 10. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress to talk about her new show and her journey. Excerpts:

Rain is synonymous with the season of romance and your show is about love too. Tell us more about it and your character.

Yes, it’s the season of love and the show has a take on a love story and comes at the right time. The show is different, refreshing and relatable. I can resonate with my character. I’m so much like Aradhana in real life. She is passionate about her work, righteous, strong-headed and knows what she’s doing. These are the similarities I have with the character. There were multiple factors for me to say yes to the role. I always pick roles that help me strike a chord with my audiences. For me, it is important.

Will you like to explore a full-fledged role on OTT?

I did a mini-series. I would love to explore a full-fledged role on all platforms as well. I also want to do films. I’m waiting for the right time and right opportunities, and a good script. I feel we have to be there at the right time. Currently, I’m doing Barsatein — Mausam Pyaar Ka on Sony TV.

How do you look at your journey?

I’m grateful to God, my family and the audience. They have been supportive from the first day. I have a lot to learn, improve my craft and do better, and work more.

Over the years you must have improved in your craft. Who did you learn from?

You learn with experience. While shooting daily you have different scripts in your hand. You have to emote varied emotions, so I feel every day is a learning process. Our team is nice. I am blessed and worked with good actors and directors even in the past as well. I do feel my craft has improved a little but still I have to improve.

How has it been shooting with Kushal Tandon?

It’s been fun. We are similar to each other and we try to keep it as casual and realistic as we can. We rehearse and manage a good final result.

Do you believe in spontaneity?

Yes, I do believe in performing spontaneously.

Does it not get monotonous working in one show regularly?

I did a show — Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — for six years and I didn’t even realise how those years passed by. I was lucky enough to perform various characters here. We just finished shooting for this show, so right now I want my show to do well and move ahead successfully.

Any particular role you would like to do that you may have cherished?

I haven’t done an action role. If I get an opportunity to play an action role I’ll be more than happy. I think all Superwoman and Wonder Woman films that I watch. Looking at them I feel ‘Oh! If I could do this kind of a role.

You want to do films. What is keeping you away from films?

Nothing, when this show was offered, I opted for it. It’s a Balaji show and has all the yes factors.

What kind of equation do you share with Ektaa Kapoor?

My equation with Ektaa ma’am is great. I was amazed to see her involvement and her passion. She remembers our dialogues and also she would narrate without script in hand.

Any childhood memories you would like to share you did during the rainy season?

We are three brothers and sisters. We would make boats and compete with each other — kiski boat sabse dur jayegi!

