Aaliya Siddiqui Spills The Beans On Her Mystery Man: I Was Hungry For Love, Respect And Have Got It From Him

Aaliya Siddiqui, ex-wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, she talks about why she participated in the reality show, her professional aspirations, and current beau.

When asked why she participated in the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Aaliya shares, “Since I’m a single parent and I want to work to earn my own bread and butter in this journey. It’s just the beginning; I think I decided to begin with Bigg Boss OTT 2 with an intention to work respectfully whatever work comes my way. I took this work as a challenge. It was a good beginning but in the bargain I got to see the manifold traits of people.”

When asked if she was paid a hefty amount to enter the Bigg Boss house, she replies, “It was neither much nor less. It was more than enough for me to take off my singlehood ship; it helped me maintain my expenses fairly enough for now at least.”

Aaliya made her production debut with the film Holy Cow which recently released on an OTT platform. Opening up about her career aspirations in the world of showbiz, she explains, “I will concentrate on my acting career now after I return from Dubai. I’m doing a biopic of Teejan Bai. She is a well-known exponent (singer) of Pandavani. The script is ready and we have also met actors who have liked the story. I will make an announcement once they come on board.”

Rumours are rife that the film’s director’s name begins with ‘H’ and the first alphabet of the actress is ‘V’ (Vidya Balan) but Aaliya refrains from mentioning names.

Aaliya then talks about her acting career, “I feel a lion can never eat grass in any situation. Acting is inside me and I started as an actor,” she avers.

Aaliya is very clear that both she and Nawazuddin are giving priority to the well-being of their children. "We both are on talking terms. As far as the well-being of the children we both have decided to give our 100 per cent," she says.

So when we probed her if there are any chances of reconciliation with her ex-husband, pat comes the reply, "No, not at all. There are no chances of reconciliation, it is not possible now."

Aaliya raised several eyebrows when she posted a selfie with a mystery man. She confesses, “He is more than a friend to me. Life partner ka toh nahin bol sakti hoon, you never know when relationships change. I’m living in this moment. There is no commitment, no future plans. I can’t dream of marrying as main apne baccho ko dusra baap nahin de sakti.”

Disclosing a little bit about him, she concludes, “His name begins with the alphabet ‘A’. He is a software engineer and a very nice human being. He is intelligent, he respects and loves me a lot. I was hungry for love and respect; since I have got it from him, thus I went flowing and attracted towards him. Chali gayi uss taraf.”