 Kushal Tandon Sparks Dating Rumours With Shivangi Joshi After He Did THIS For The Actress On Barsatein Sets
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment Kushal Tandon Sparks Dating Rumours With Shivangi Joshi After He Did THIS For The Actress On Barsatein Sets

Kushal Tandon Sparks Dating Rumours With Shivangi Joshi After He Did THIS For The Actress On Barsatein Sets

Kushal Tandon has also reacted on these rumors on his social media handle.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

It's undeniable that the chemistry between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, co-stars in 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka,' is one of the most sizzling in the history of Indian television. While they portrayed an amazing pair on screen, rumors of their relationship have persistently circulated off screen.

Read Also
Kushal Tandon Opens Up About His Back Injury: 'Was On Best Rest For 6 Months, Lost 12 Kgs'
article-image

The latest fuel to the dating rumor fire came from a viral clip of Aradhana Sharma's interview, another cast member of 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.' During the interview, she was asked about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi's off-screen bond. Sharma revealed that Kushal went as far as arranging Pani Puri for the entire set after Shivangi expressed her craving for it. She said, "I remember once when Shivangi wanted to eat Pani Puri, Kushal arranged it on the set, and everyone enjoyed it. I mean, who does so much, it’s so cute. I know it’s not my place to say anything, but if my opinion is asked, I wish they end up together."

The clip went viral on Twitter, and later, Kushal Tandon himself reacted to it, saying, "And who else wants to have Pani Puri, send the address."

Read Also
Shivangi Joshi Reveals Why She Said Yes To The TV Show 'Barsatein — Mausam Pyaar Ka'
article-image

'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Though the show had a short run, it became known for the exceptionally sizzling chemistry between Kushal and Shivangi.

Read Also
Shivangi Joshi dating Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Randeep Rai? Here's what we know
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kushal Tandon Sparks Dating Rumours With Shivangi Joshi After He Did THIS For The Actress On...

Kushal Tandon Sparks Dating Rumours With Shivangi Joshi After He Did THIS For The Actress On...

Navya Naveli Nanda: 'A Lot Of Opportunities I Got Are Because Of My Privileged Background'

Navya Naveli Nanda: 'A Lot Of Opportunities I Got Are Because Of My Privileged Background'

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Noida Police Files 1200-Page Chargesheet Against YouTuber, 7 Others

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Noida Police Files 1200-Page Chargesheet Against YouTuber, 7 Others

'This Is Wrong': Netizens Call Out Jackie Shroff For Hitting A Fan Who Approached Him For Selfie;...

'This Is Wrong': Netizens Call Out Jackie Shroff For Hitting A Fan Who Approached Him For Selfie;...

Queen Of Tears Episode 10: All About Premiere Date, Timing, Upcoming Twists & More

Queen Of Tears Episode 10: All About Premiere Date, Timing, Upcoming Twists & More