Kushal Tandon Sparks Dating Rumours With Shivangi Joshi After He Did THIS For The Actress On Barsatein Sets

It's undeniable that the chemistry between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, co-stars in 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka,' is one of the most sizzling in the history of Indian television. While they portrayed an amazing pair on screen, rumors of their relationship have persistently circulated off screen.

The latest fuel to the dating rumor fire came from a viral clip of Aradhana Sharma's interview, another cast member of 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.' During the interview, she was asked about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi's off-screen bond. Sharma revealed that Kushal went as far as arranging Pani Puri for the entire set after Shivangi expressed her craving for it. She said, "I remember once when Shivangi wanted to eat Pani Puri, Kushal arranged it on the set, and everyone enjoyed it. I mean, who does so much, it’s so cute. I know it’s not my place to say anything, but if my opinion is asked, I wish they end up together."

The clip went viral on Twitter, and later, Kushal Tandon himself reacted to it, saying, "And who else wants to have Pani Puri, send the address."

Aur kiskoooo Pani puri khani hain , adress bejdooo 👋 https://t.co/bxSPiNVl52 — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) April 5, 2024

'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Though the show had a short run, it became known for the exceptionally sizzling chemistry between Kushal and Shivangi.