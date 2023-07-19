Kushal Tandon Opens Up About His Back Injury: 'Was On Best Rest For 6 Months, Lost 12 Kgs'

Kushal Tandon | Instagram

Popular television actor Kushal Tandon recently made a comeback to the small screen with the show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka opposite Shivangi Joshi. In one of his recent interviews, Kushal revealed that he took a break from acting because of his back injury.

Opening up about his injury, the 38-year-old actor said that he was advised bed rest for six months.

"I was trying a somersault and injured my back. L2 L1 mein problem ho gaya tha. I was 115 kgs. I went to Thailand and underwent training and lost around 12 kgs in a month. I trained a lot more and it’s a process to get back in shape in the next two months. It has been a huge struggle to come from 115 kgs to 90 kgs," he told a news portal.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Kushal had earlier opened up about his latest show in which he plays the role of Reyansh Lamba. "Reyansh owns a media house and is very strict. He is not a feminist and a non conformist. There is a wall around him. He does not trust girls as there is a backstory. He has an issue with his mom. He is fearless and a perfectionist. His dad has a huge business. Whenever he gets a hard hitting story, he unhesitatingly breaks it. Apna faayda nahi dekhta," he had said.

Before Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, Kushal was seen in the web series Bebaakee, starring Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani. The show was based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities.

In 2020, he was seen alongside Hina Khan in the OTT film Unlock. The story of the film revolves around two people, Suhani and Amar. It shows how Suhani ends up installing a diabolical app off the web, only to win over the love of her life Amar.

He has also been a part of hit shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Bigg Boss 7.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)