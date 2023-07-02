Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon On Working In Bollywood: I Will Not Do A Film Until...

Kushal Tandon | Pic: Instagram/therealkushaltandon

Kushal Tandon will soon be seen alongside Shivangi Joshi in the TV show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka. It will premiere on July 10 on Sony TV. The Free Press Journal caught up with Kushal for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Tell us about Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka.

It’s the story of Reyansh and Aradhana (played by Shivangi). Reyansh owns a media house and is very strict. He is not a feminist and a non conformist. There is a wall around him. He does not trust girls as there is a backstory. He has an issue with his mom. He is fearless and a perfectionist. His dad has a huge business. Whenever he gets a hard hitting story, he unhesitatingly breaks it. Apna faida nahin dekhta.

How much power does the media possess in today’s times?

That's the logic. They have all the power. Somebody like Reyansh owns the news channel if he wishes he can bring the truth to the forefront on reel. We are trying to depict the power media houses possess whether some want to show and the others would not.

Tell us about your childhood. What kind of memories do you have?

I have a lot of memories as I was in boarding school right from my class four. You come across different types of children, juniors and seniors all sharing days and nights together. Earlier, I would feel homesick so I broke my hand in order to be sent back home. I also pretended to be insane. Once out of irritation, I even slapped a nurse. I tried various ways to go back home. After class nine, my dad refused to budge. And today, I thank him for sending me to the boarding school.

Could you elaborate more?

Being away from home, I have been able to fight the world in a better way. I am strong to deal with various issues. Also, very disciplined. I have learned not to be scared of any problems, solve them and go ahead in life. All this I did all by myself as my parents were never there with me.

What sport did you like to play?

I played all kinds of sports. I was the swimming captain and soccer captain.

How do you feel about working on both TV shows and OTT?

I am very happy doing different shows on TV and OTT as well. I have not yet done a film. But I am happy being an ‘A’ lister. I will not choose to do a film until I get a good script. I have got many offers but those films would have been like aayi aur gayi. I am happy working in TV and getting all the love from my fans and the audiences.

How do you look at the growth of TV?

TV audiences will always be there. In fact, TV is more powerful in comparison to OTT. It’s good that different mediums have come up with the advent of OTT. The more the merrier. This has given employment for actors and technicians. TV stories like saas bahu are different. I have always chosen love stories. Barsatein is a fresh idea.

You are also getting into production. Which medium will you choose?

I’m planning to get into production but I am surely going to start with producing web series on OTT. I will also be acting obviously.

What genre are you planning to debut with on OTT?

Right now, I’m looking into the kind of genre I will choose. I am sure it will be something about a gangster.

But you have more of a lover boy image. Will your image change after debuting as a gangster?

That’s what I want to change. Makers have always tried to show me in that lover boy image. I want to do something else in which my craft is enhanced. Mere looks nahin par mera kam dekhein log. Im from Lucknow and because of my lehja, I can do any gangster well. It’s not going to be a biopic but some rugged character.