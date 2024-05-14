Shivangi Joshi & Kushal Tandon Spotted Together In Thailand, Picture Goes Viral

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon were loved for their stint together in Sony TV's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. While the actors shared a commendable chemistry onscreen, rumors of their romance offscreen has been making noise for quite some time too. However, both the actors have refrained from commenting on the same.

Well, Kushal Tandon, who has been in Thailand for his martial arts training for quite some time now was spotted watching a boxing match last night. The actor also took to his Instagram stories to share a few glimpses of the match. However, what is sending his fans in a frenzy is a leaked picture of him and Shivangi watching the match. In this picture, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are seated next to each other as they enjoy this boxing match. Just some time after this picture going viral, a video of the two watching the match too has been doing rounds on the internet. However, neither Shivangi nor Kushal have reacted on the same yet.

this was sooo cute in every possible way😭💘

“Shivi was caressing Kushal's cheeks in a very cute and loving way.｡.:*♡” pic.twitter.com/YNXYQf9oMH — 𝓐. (@Asha_1920) May 14, 2024

Some time ago, there were also rumors of the two of them taking the next step and getting engaged. However, both Shivangi and Kushal quashed these rumors the very next day.

Shivangi and Kushal played the characters of Aradhana and Reyansh in Sony TV's show Barsatein. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.