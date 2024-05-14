 Shivangi Joshi & Kushal Tandon Spotted Together In Thailand, Picture Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShivangi Joshi & Kushal Tandon Spotted Together In Thailand, Picture Goes Viral

Shivangi Joshi & Kushal Tandon Spotted Together In Thailand, Picture Goes Viral

A picture of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon enjoying a boxing match in Thailand has been going viral on the internet.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon were loved for their stint together in Sony TV's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. While the actors shared a commendable chemistry onscreen, rumors of their romance offscreen has been making noise for quite some time too. However, both the actors have refrained from commenting on the same.

Read Also
From Elvish Yadav To Shivangi Joshi: Here's How Television Celebrities Celebrated Mothers Day 2024
article-image

Well, Kushal Tandon, who has been in Thailand for his martial arts training for quite some time now was spotted watching a boxing match last night. The actor also took to his Instagram stories to share a few glimpses of the match. However, what is sending his fans in a frenzy is a leaked picture of him and Shivangi watching the match. In this picture, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are seated next to each other as they enjoy this boxing match. Just some time after this picture going viral, a video of the two watching the match too has been doing rounds on the internet. However, neither Shivangi nor Kushal have reacted on the same yet.

Some time ago, there were also rumors of the two of them taking the next step and getting engaged. However, both Shivangi and Kushal quashed these rumors the very next day.

Shivangi and Kushal played the characters of Aradhana and Reyansh in Sony TV's show Barsatein. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Read Also
Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon RUBBISH Reports Of Engagement: 'Media Walon, Aapke Source Kaun Hai?'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Do Not Want People To Speculate About My Relationships, Want To Be Recognized For My Work': Sayli...

'Do Not Want People To Speculate About My Relationships, Want To Be Recognized For My Work': Sayli...

'So Crass': Sharmin Segal SLAMMED For Her 'Arrogant' Reply To Richa Chadha After She Revealed Others...

'So Crass': Sharmin Segal SLAMMED For Her 'Arrogant' Reply To Richa Chadha After She Revealed Others...

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayan To Be Made With ₹835 Crore Budget, Film Requires 600 Days Of...

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayan To Be Made With ₹835 Crore Budget, Film Requires 600 Days Of...

The Boys OTT Release Date: All About Cast, Plot & Platform

The Boys OTT Release Date: All About Cast, Plot & Platform

Namacool OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Hina Khan's Series

Namacool OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Hina Khan's Series