From Elvish Yadav To Shivangi Joshi: Here's How Television Celebrities Celebrated Mothers Day 2024

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 12, 2024
Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures with her mother as she wished her a Happy mothers day.
Bigg Boss OTT 2's winner, Elvish Yadav took to his Instagram stories to share a selfie of him with his mother. The popular youtuber also penned a beautiful poem for his mother.
Shivangi Joshi, last seen in Sony TV's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, shared a picture of her with her mother and brother and wished her mother on the occasion of Mothers Day.
Shivangi Joshi's Barsatein costar and rumored boyfriend Kushal Tandon, took to his Instagram stories to share a collage of pictures with his mother as he celebrated Mothers day.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod shared a series of pictures with her mother on her Instagram stories as she wished her on the occasion of Mothers day.
Krishna Mukherjee shared a goofy picture of her with her mother as she wished her on the occasion of Mothers day.
Nia Sharma shared a few pictures of her with her mother and went ahead to address her as her 'travel partner for life.'
Newly wed, Surbhi Chandna shared a candid picture of her with her mother and father as she wished her mother on the occasion of Mothers day today.